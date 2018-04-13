Bob Latta Talks About Zuckerberg Questioning

04/13/18 – 6:40 P.M.

Congressman Bob Latta was on WFIN to talk about their questioning of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said that they want to know if other countries have played a role in U.S. elections using the site.

He said that Zuckerberg will have to check into that more and report back. Latta added that they questioned Zuckerberg about taking political sides against conservatives.

Latta explained that he has heard numerous stories about conservatives being reprimanded on the social media site or even kicked off.