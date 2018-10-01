Bridge Near Vanlue Reopens Following Deck Replacement Project

10/1/18 – 4:57 A.M.

A lengthy road closure has ended in Hancock County. ODOT says State Route 330 over State Route 15 near Vanlue is open once again following a bridge deck replacement. You’ll still see occasional lane restrictions in that area as workers finish the project.

Elsewhere U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. You’ll also continue to see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and Carey for resurfacing work. Crews also continue to restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 for a resurfacing project.