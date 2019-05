05/06/19 – 5:42 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System is a recipient of the Platinum Governor’s Award for Excellence. The award is given by The Partnership for Excellence, an awards program for Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana. This is the highest-level Excellence award. BVHS is the only health system to receive it this year.

BVHS had to submit a 50-page application covering leadership, strategic planning, workforce, operations, and more.