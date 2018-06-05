Carey May Change Income Tax Collection Service

6/5/18 – 7:20 A.M.

The village of Carey might change how it handles income taxes. Council members talked Monday about complaints they’ve received about the Cleveland firm that currently processes income tax payments for the village. Residents say Central Collection Agency hasn’t received payments, or have sent extra bills in some cases. People also said it took a long time to meet with representatives of the business when they came to Carey.

Carey’s contract with Central Collection ends on July 1. Council members have agreed to look at other possible options. One option is to have Findlay handle income taxes for the village.

MORE: The Courier