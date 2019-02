2/5/19 – 5:16 A.M.

Plans are underway in Carey for maintenance on the water tower on Ogg Street and a standpipe in Waterworks Park. The village is contracting with an Atlanta company for maintenance of the interior and exterior of both towers. The work will cost more than $1.4 million over 10 years.

Village Administrator Roy Johnson says it’s been seven years since they’ve done maintenance on either tower.

MORE: Bed tax considered for a possible hotel in Carey.