Carey Plans Review Of Electric System

4/3/18 – 6:48 A.M.

Carey officials will get a review of their electrical system later this month. A major overhaul of the village’s electric delivery system is nearly complete. With that in mind, village administrator Roy Johnson says, “it is time to take stock and identify which pieces remain to be completed.”

The project has included the construction of a new substation near Continental Structural Plastics and the replacement of utility poles.

An engineer will meet with council on April 16 to go over the plan.

