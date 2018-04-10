Carey School Board Approves Tax Abatement Deal

4/10/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The Carey school board has approved a tax abatement for a local company. Members signed off on a 15-year, 100 percent abatement for Hanon Systems USA. The company has proposed an expansion of its facility in the Arrowhead Commerce Park. Hanon will pay the school district around $17,000 per year during the agreement instead of paying property taxes to the school.

The village still has to approve the deal. Council meets again on April 16 to discuss the issue.

MORE: The Courier