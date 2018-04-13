Challenged Champions Helps Those With Special Needs Through Horses

04/18/19 – 2:11 P.M.

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center has been around for over 20 years. They serve adults and children with special needs through horse-related activities. Executive Director Amanda Sizemore said that they started with only 8 participants but have grown quite a bit.

Amanda Sizemore

They offer therapeutic horse rides. Sizemore said they have community volunteers available to help the riders.

Amanda Sizemore

Aside from horse rides, they also offer classes while people wait if there aren’t enough horses available. Parents and guardians can also use the classroom to watch the horses.