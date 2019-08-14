Chamber Agribusiness Committee Taking Donations To Support Livestock Auction At The Hancock County Fair

[WFIN] – The agribusiness community took a hit this spring and many businesses are backing off support of the youth livestock auction at the Hancock County Fair. The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber Agribusiness Committee is taking donations to help out.

Membership and program manager Doug Jenkins said that the kids use the money raised at the auction to pay for more livestock or even save for college.

Jenkins said they will have someone at the auction representing the Chamber Agribusiness Committee.

You can learn more and donate here.