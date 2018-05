05/21/18 – 11 P.M.

The City of Findlay welcomed a new cherry tree to Dorney Plaza Monday afternoon. Friends of Findlay president Tom Fukuda explained that the tree is a symbol of friendship between Japan and Findlay.

Tom Fukuda

Fukuda explained that Friends of Findlay has 13 Japanese enterprises around Hancock County creating over 5,000 jobs.

He added that cherry blossom trees are an important symbol in Japanese culture.