City Apparel Named A Top Company To Work For In Their Industry

5/30/18 – 5:29 A.M.

City Apparel is one of the promotional product industry’s best companies to work for. That’s according to Promotional Products Business magazine. The publication says they picked City Apparel for best practices that keep workers happy, satisfied and engaged.

They based their opinion on responses to an online survey exploring areas like benefits, resources, and company culture.

The June edition of the magazine will feature City Apparel.