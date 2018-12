12/10/18 – 5:29 A.M.

A Findlay restaurant plans to reopen its doors next week. City BBQ will hold a grand reopening on December 17 at its Flag City Drive location on the city’s east side. The restaurant closed for renovations back in August.

To celebrate the reopening, the first 100 people in line that day will receive vouchers worth $10 in free barbecue.

City BBQ has bought the location back from the former franchisee.