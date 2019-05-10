Cooper Tire Sending Tire Experts To Conduct Free Checks At Findlay High School

05/10/19 – 4:30 P.M.

Cooper Tire is sending employees to Findlay High School to provide tire safety checks on cars in the parking lot. This is being done as part of the company’s Tread Wisely program. Experts will measure the inflation pressure and tread depth, and check the overall condition of the tires. They will leave a written assessment of the health of the tires as well as some extra information tire safety from the Tread Wisely program.

The expert will be at Findlay High School on May 16 starting at 2 p.m.