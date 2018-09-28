Cooper Tire To Show Off Manufacturing Industry To Eighth-Graders

9/28/18 – 4:59 A.M.

Eighth-graders in Hancock County will learn more about manufacturing next week. Cooper Tire & Rubber will play host to around 1,000 students as part of National Manufacturing Day events. Part of the program includes interactive stations designed to show kids how technology continues to change manufacturing.

John Bollman is Cooper’s chief human resources officer. He says, “If we want students to consider careers in manufacturing, we need to show them firsthand how exciting and technology-driven today’s manufacturing environment is.”

Some of the interactive stations include tire design, mold design, mixing, and tire testing. Students will also learn about careers in research and development, engineering, and marketing among others.