Dilly Family Forgives People Who Are Attacking Them

Harley Dilly’s family is holding no grudges against Port Clinton residents who are attacking them on social media.

A family spokesperson says they understand the community has a lot of questions about what happened before Harley’s body was found in the chimney of a nearby house this month.

For now, however, they want to say goodbye to him and focus on the love he had for his family and friends.

A public memorial service will be held for Harley on Saturday.

Meantime, thousands of people have signed on to a petition calling for a change to state law after Harley’s tragic death.

A change.org petition that followed the death of Harley Dilly calls for stricter laws on reporting missing children.

Police records show Dilly was not reported missing until nearly two days after his parents last saw him.

Dilly’s death has been ruled accidental after he was found trapped in a chimney at a home near his parent’s house.