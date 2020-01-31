Downtown Findlay Event To Support HeartCare Center Coming Up On Valentine’s Day

You can spend Valentine’s Day, February 14, sipping and shopping through downtown Findlay with an upcoming event.

“An Evening in the Heart of Downtown” will feature special hours and offerings from 8 downtown businesses as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The night will start off at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts with an opening reception from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

The night will finish at the Hancock Hotel with live entertainment starting at 8 pm.

Tickets are $75 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jane and Gary Heminger HeartCare Center.

