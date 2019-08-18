Driver Crashes Into Hancock County Field, Ejected From Vehicle

A man was rushed to a hospital after crashing into a field in Hancock County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 18568 Township Road 162 in Amanda Township.

Crash investigators say Corey Albert, 40, of New Riegel, was driving eastbound on 162 in a pickup truck when he went off the road and hit a ditch, causing the truck to go airborne.

The truck landed in a field and rolled, ejecting Albert from it.

Albert was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office the investigation is pending, and no citations have been issued at this time.