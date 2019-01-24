Eagle Creek In Flood Stage

1/24/19 – 5:11 A.M.

Wednesday’s rain combined with melting snow has area waterways running high. Eagle Creek is currently in the moderate flood stage. It crested at just over 10.6 feet early this morning. The latest forecast from the national weather service shows the creek falling below flood stage by 4 p.m. today.

When Eagle Creek goes above 10 feet it impacts parts of South Blanchard Street, Brookside Drive, Fremont Street, and Graceland Street. The intersections of Beechmont Drive with Fairmont and Rosemont Drives also floods.

In the meantime, the Blanchard River in Findlay has risen to the action stage. The forecast calls for it to stay below the minor flood stage threshold and crest at 10.6 feet around 1 p.m. today.

Downstream in Ottawa, the Blanchard will crest just below flood stage at 22.6 feet early Friday morning. Minor flood stage starts at 23 feet in Ottawa.