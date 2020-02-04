Local News WFIN Top Story 

Early Morning Shooting At Lima Bar Leaves 3 Dead

WFIN

Three people were killed in a shooting a Lima bar Tuesday morning.

The Lima Police Department reports that they responded to a shooting at Levels Lounge around 2 am.

Officers say they found 2 victims inside the bar and 1 on the sidewalk between two businesses.

The police department has not released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact:

  • Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444
  • Det Sgt Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291
  • Det Sean Neidemire at 419 221-5295
  • or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867