Early Morning Shooting At Lima Bar Leaves 3 Dead
Three people were killed in a shooting a Lima bar Tuesday morning.
The Lima Police Department reports that they responded to a shooting at Levels Lounge around 2 am.
Officers say they found 2 victims inside the bar and 1 on the sidewalk between two businesses.
The police department has not released the names of the victims.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact:
- Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444
- Det Sgt Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291
- Det Sean Neidemire at 419 221-5295
- or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867