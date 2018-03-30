Easter Egg Hunts This Weekend In Findlay

03/30/18 – 4:23 P.M.

There will be several Easter egg themed events happening in the Findlay area this weekend. You can join the YMCA on Saturday for a free Easter Egg Hunt at Riverside Park. The hunt starts at 9 a.m. at Shelter House 22.

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is also offering an egg hunt from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will be at their location on County Road 99 and entry cost $1 for kids and $2 for adults. The tickets include a train ride.

You can find more Easter egg hunts online at socialfindlay.com