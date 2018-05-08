ELECTION RESULTS: Cross Takes 83rd Ohio House District

5/8/18 – 10:22 P.M.

Voters in the 83rd Ohio House District elected Jon Cross in the Republican primary. Cross garnered 58 percent of the ballots cast in the race, while Cheryl Buckland took just over 41 percent. Cross says he’s ready to take his message to Columbus…

Audio:Jon Cross

Cross says, in the end, he believes voters saw through all the negative ads in the campaign and voted on issues…

Audio:Jon Cross

Cross says as far as the November general election goes, he’s going to take a few days to recharge and then dig into the campaign again.