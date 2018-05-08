ELECTION RESULTS: Tim Bechtol Wins Hancock County Commissioner Race

5/8/18 – 9:46 P.M.

Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol has retained his county commissioner seat. 59 percent of the ballots cast in the commissioners’ race between Bechtol and Paul Craun went in favor of the incumbent. Bechtol says he’s thankful for the support both area residents and the county GOP have shown him…

Bechtol says one of the biggest challenges over the next four years will be trying to improve child and adult protective services without extra money…

Bechtol adds he’s excited to see the Blanchard River benching project come to completion as a commissioner. He said a lot of work over many boards of commissioners went into getting the project ready.