5/7/19 – 10:33 P.M.

After rejecting a renewal levy for operations in the fall, Vanlue voters turned out to support a slightly modified levy Tuesday. The 5.93-mill property tax issue passed, with 60 percent of the ballots cast in favor of it. Superintendent Traci Conley says they changed it from a permanent levy to a 10-year issue after getting feedback from the community.

The levy pays for school operations.