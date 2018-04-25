Electrical System A Big Issue At Juvenile And Probate Court

4/25/18 – 5:03 A.M.

Renovations to the Hancock County juvenile and probate court building could cost more than officials had hoped. Representatives from Peterman Associates tell the county commissioners The entire electrical system needs replaced. Court staff members report electrical arcing. They also have to flip switches several times before lights turn on.

The previous renovation plan contained some electrical work. It did not call for entirely replacing the system. Architect Todd Jenkins did not have a cost estimate for the work during Tuesday’s meeting.

The commissioners hope to keep the renovation costs below $1 million. The revisions mean additional design fees and likely, higher renovation costs.

