Gunfire Erupts Near High School Football Game, Fans And Players Moved Inside

(ONN) – Police say gunfire halted a football game in Toledo on Friday night.

The Toledo Blade reports that police in Toledo said they found evidence of shots fired on the grounds of Woodward High School Friday night.

The game between Woodward and Rogers was suspended in the fourth quarter with the teams tied at 6 when gunfire was heard nearby.

Patty Mazur, Toledo Public Schools Spokeswoman, says spectators and team members were moved into the school for safety.

Police said the scene was secured around 10 p.m. and people inside the school were released.

Police say two people were detained.