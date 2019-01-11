Findlay Appropriations Committee Looks At Projects In The 2019 Capital Plan

01/10/19 – 8:23 P.M.

The Findlay City Council appropriations committee got a look at upcoming projects in the capital plan this year. Service director Brian Thomas said that the biggest and most expensive project will be improving equipment at the wast water plant.

Thomas added that there are also sewer line and street resurfacing projects that are major highlights.

Thomas also talked about a project that got its start in 2017. The city was looking at building a salt barn but put the project on hold because they werent sure what was happening with the Blanchard River Benching Project.

The plan includes building a bigger storage area for salt. Thomas said that council will have to approve the project along with the others in the capital plan.