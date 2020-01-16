Findlay Brewing Company Hosting Seattle Brewery To Raise Money For ALS Research

Findlay Brewing Company is working with GhostFish Brewery out of Seattle, Washington to raise money for ALS research.

FBC Co-Owner Aaron Osborne said they are excited to offer Ghostfish’s Resilient IPA.

He said they will have the beer available for pints and in four-packs.

Osborne said the event will be Thursday from 5-10 p.m. at FBC.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales from kegs and cans will go to benefit ALS Research.

You can learn more about the event here.