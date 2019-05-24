Findlay Businessman Sentenced In Burglary And Assault Case

5/24/19 – 5:00 A.M.

The co-owner of a Findlay business is going to prison for four years. Judge Johnathan Starn sentenced 39-year-old Michael Lewis on a count of aggravated burglary and merged assault and abduction charges Thursday. Lewis pleaded guilty to the charges back in February in exchange for the dismissal of a rape charge.

Lewis is the co-owner of Partitions Plus. The victim in the case said Lewis forced his hands over her nose and mouth, and placed pillows over her face to suffocate her. She said he also strangled her.

The victim also said she didn’t feel like Lewis was taking responsibility for what he did. Judge Starn seemed to agree, saying there were big differences between the official version of the crime and what Lewis had admitted to.

