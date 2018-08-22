Findlay City Council Approves Grant Money For Company Projects

08/22/18 – 3 A.M.

The City of Findlay is partnering with Campbell Soup and Autoliv for development of their site and roadway improvements. Service director Brian Thomas explained that the companies are in charge of making the improvements..

Brian Thomas

Thomas said that the companies will give the city their expense reports and get reimbursed through state grant money. He added that this isnt the first time the city has done work like this.

Brian Thomas

Council appropriated more than $288,400 of grant money so that the two companies could get their projects started.