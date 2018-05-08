Findlay City Council Committee Looking At Rules For Decorum

05/08/18 – 5:49 P.M.

The committee looking at the rules and procedures for Findlay City Council met to discuss decorum. Committee chair Grant Russel explained that they want to have fair meetings.

Grant Russel

He said that they will make it easier by adding specific rules that they want to have followed into the procedures. This includes speaking in turn, which will allow all council members to be heard before someone can ask a second question.

Currently, there are no council rules regarding decorum.