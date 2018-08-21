Findlay City School Board Thanks Lowe’s Home Improvement For School Renovations

08/20/16 – 11 P.M.

Findlay City School Board thanked Lowes for improvements made at Findlay High School and Jefferson Primary School during their Monday meeting. Superintendent Ed Kurt explained that volunteers and supplies from the company made some great renovations in the high school.

Kurt said that the courtyard is beautiful now. He added that students and faculty have used it for studies and relaxation alike.

The company also made major renovations at Jefferson Primary. They helped renovate areas for children with disabilities.

The volunteers also built a wooden ship on the playground for children to use. Kurt said that this meant a lot to the school. Hegave the employees present during the meeting a plaque to show the school districts appreciation.