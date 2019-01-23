Findlay City Schools Superintendent Talks About School Choice

01/23/19 – 5:07 P.M.

It is National School Choice Week, celebrating the choices parents have when it comes to their child’s education. Findlay City Schools superintendent Ed Kurt said that there are pros and cons to School Choice. He said it does help create competition…

Kurt said that the only downside is that there are schools parents can send their kids to that aren’t vetted as much as public schools.

He said that there should be checks and balances in place to ensure private schools are providing quality education and spending money wisely.