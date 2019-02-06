Findlay Council Approves Rezone Of Adams And Putnam Streets Property

02/06/19 – 2:58 A.M.

Findlay City Council passed legislation rezoning an area on Adams and Putnam Streets. Area residents have voiced concerns that the rezoning of the area to M2 multi-family would create congestion and ruin the neighborhoods aesthetics. They had also talked about an increase in traffic.

The developer showed updated possible plans where they had made concessions. The plans included less units, more green space, and shorter buildings. Many residents were still concerned with how the project will affect traffic.

Majority of council passed the legislation but Councilwoman Holly Frische said there should be more discussion and voted against the measure