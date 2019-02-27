Findlay Crime Prevention Officer Offers Advice On Internet Challenge Videos

02/27/19 – 4:27 P.M.

Shock-fad videos like the momo and tide pod challenges can lead kids into doing something that can hurt themselves or others. Findlay Crime Prevention Officer Brian White explained that a lot of this has to do with peer-pressure…

White added that parents can help their children avoid falling victim to these internet fads by talking to them.

He added that it is also important to be aware of what your kids are doing online. This can help you address peer-pressure.