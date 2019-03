3/4/19 – 6:45 A.M.

Findlay High School’s show choir made history over the weekend. Findlay First Edition won its 100th Grand Championship in its 35-year history. FFE claimed the title at the Solon Show Choir Invitational on Saturday. They also won several other awards including best choreography and best vocals.

FFE will travel to the Show Choir Nationals and perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry on March 22nd and 23rd.