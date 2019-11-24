Findlay Gas Station Robbed By Woman Implying She Had A Gun

The Findlay Police Department says the Shell Northside Party Mart was robbed on Saturday.

Police say video surveillance shows a woman entering the business at 3900 Ventura Drive through a drive-through access at around 8:30 Saturday night.

The woman approached employees, keeping her right hand in her sweatshirt as if she had a gun or some other weapon, and ordered them to put money from the cash registers into a plastic bag.

The woman left the store and was last seen walking southbound.

No one was injured during the robbery and no weapon was seen.

The suspect appeared to be around five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds.

She was wearing a dark-colored mask, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shoes and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.