Findlay Hockey Player Makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

A Findlay High School hockey player made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

The SportsCenter anchor said Harrison Hall was hanging out behind the net when he got a “lacrosse-style” goal.

The play came in at number 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

See video of the tremendous goal below.