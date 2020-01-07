Findlay Hockey Player Makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays
A Findlay High School hockey player made SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
The SportsCenter anchor said Harrison Hall was hanging out behind the net when he got a “lacrosse-style” goal.
The play came in at number 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
See video of the tremendous goal below.
Awesome…ESPN Top10…#3. Congratulations Harry Hall and Trojan Hockey. Love it. Go Trojans. …#TrojanTrue. pic.twitter.com/aRJGxFG2PD
— Findlay Athletics (@FHSAthletic) January 7, 2020
@Buccigross @SportsCenter @ESPNAssignDesk this goal by @HarrisonHall_12 out of Findlay High School (OH) is pretty nasty 😳 pic.twitter.com/fsI1OmX2gz
— Patrick Hall (@Patrick_Hall_) January 6, 2020