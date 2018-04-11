Findlay HR Representatives Learn About Addiction Services

04/11/18 – 6:12 P.M.

Human Resource officials got to learn a little bit more about opioid recovery efforts. ADAMHS Board’s Zach Thomas explained that there is a new campaign called “We All Know SOmeone”.

Zach Thomas

Focus on Friends Men’s Recovery Home coordinator Josh St. Paul explained that this compassion is key to getting people through recovery. He added that the support he had helped him push through his addiction and that recovery means everything to him now.

Thomas added that Hancock Leadership helped start “Hidden In Plain Sight”.

Zach Thomas

He added that this includes access to resources designed to help their children. You can learn more about these projects at yourpathtohealth.org