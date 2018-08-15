Findlay Man Hurt In Crash With City Truck

08/15/18 – 4:41 P.M.

A Findlay man was hurt after rear-ending a city water department truck Wednesday morning. The Findlay Police Department reports that the accident happened around 10 a.m. on North Blanchard Street. 71-year-old William Sanford was heading north on North Blanchard Street when a City of Findlay Water Department truck driven by 27-year-old Cameron Freed stopped for traffic. Sanford was unable to stop in time and hit the back of the truck.

Hanco EMS took Sanford to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a minor knee injury. Police cited him for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.