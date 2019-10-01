Findlay Marching Band And Students Now Interacting To Build Excitement And School Spirit

In an effort to boost interaction between the marching band and students during Findlay High School’s home football games, the band will now be situated right next to the students in the stands.

Assistant Principal Christine Siebeneck says the change went over really well last Friday night at the homecoming game.

“We’re building up our spirit, our students want to come out and see our football team, cheerleaders and listen to our band.”

She says before, when the band was behind the end zone, there was a disconnect between the band and student section and this will fix that.

“It’s an opportunity for the band to connect to the student body and build up a lot of excitement and Trojan spirit.”

She says the band is working on more songs that the students will enjoy to foster interaction and build school spirit.