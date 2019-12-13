Findlay Police Department Seeking Funds To Hire New Officers

The Findlay Police Department requested that money be added to the city budget to pay for two new officers.

Chief John Dunbar said that with more people coming into and staying in the city, officers are being stretched thin.

He says officers are pushed for time and are struggling to spend extra time with people that need them.

The extra officers will allow for more time to respond to incidents and get officers more active in the community.

Dunbar said an example of this is that officers that have free time can do walkthroughs of local schools to create bonds and make sure things are safe.

Findlay Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that he estimates the cost to be about $100,000 per officer.

He said the cost will depend on experience, benefits, and other items at the time of hire.