[WFIN] – A boil water advisory is in place for the 1600 block of Gray Street in Findlay. According to the Water Distribution Office, the advisory is due to repair work on a water main on Gray Street.

Affected addresses should boil water for at least a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. You can also substitute bottled water.

You can reach the Water Distribution Office at 419-424-7192 if you have any questions.