Sandusky Street Lane Closure To Be In Effect For Several Weeks

The City of Findlay is advising drivers that a section of Sandusky Street will be down to one lane for several weeks.

The Engineering Department says East Sandusky Street will be reduced to westbound traffic only from Osborn Avenue to Fishlock Avenue from 8 am to 5 pm daily from Monday, February 17th through April 10th for a gas line installation.

Columbia Gas will be installing a new 12 inch gas line.

The city says to avoid East Sandusky Street if possible, as delays are expected.

Anyone with questions may contact the city’s engineering department at 419-424-7121.