Findlay Woman Recognized For Volunteer Service With State Award

A local Findlay woman won a state award for her volunteer work at Fox Run Manor. Cheryl Shepherd was chosen as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year by the Ohio Health Care Association. Shepherd has volunteered 20+ hours a week for the past 8 years at Fox Run Manor.

Shepherd has several disabilities and has to pay to ride a HATS Handicapped Accessible Bus to get to and from the manor. She does this 4 days a week and handles tasks like sensory stimulation, games, socials, and room visits to name a few. Shepherd said that she is blessed to be able to help others at Fox Run Manor.