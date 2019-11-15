Findlay Zoning Map Could Could Get A Major Update In 2020

The Findlay City Planning Commission and the City Council Planning and Zoning Committee are looking at potential updates to the City of Findlay Zoning Map.

Both groups support the proposed changes which will correct over 6,700 of the over16,700 parcels in the city.

The map was originally adopted in 1956 and has had few updates since.

The proposed changes will be formally introduced in 2020 to the City Planning Commission and City Council before they can be accepted.

You can find the proposed changes and more information here.