Five Injured In Two Car Crash Sunday

08/27/18 – 6:12 P.M.

Five people were injured in a two-car crash near Beaverdam Sunday. The State Highway Patrol Lima Post reports that the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Lincoln Highway. 42-year-old Joel Steinmetz of Bluffton was heading east on the highway. 44-year-old Monica Nystrom of Bellaire, Michigan was also heading east when she tried to pass within an intersection and hit Steinmetz’s car.

Joel Steinmetz sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Teri Steinmetz was ejected from the car but is in stable condition. Bluffton EMS also took two children in the car to Mercy Health St. Rita’s. They were later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they are in critical but stable condition.

Nystrom suffered minor injuries. Troopers suspect that she was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.