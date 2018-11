11/30/18 – 5:04 A.M.

A former “America’s Got Talent” contestant was arrested for underage drinking in Findlay. 20-year-old Skilyr Hicks of Conneaut appeared in Court Tuesday. The offense allegedly occurred on October 17.

She appeared on the 8th season of the show when she was 14. She reached the “vegas Round” before she was eliminated.

She is currently being held at the Hancock County Jail.