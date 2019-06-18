Fostoria City Schools Busy With Construction Projects

06/18/19 – 10:32 A.M.

Construction crews are hard at work at Fostoria City Schools for projects in the elementary and junior/senior high school buildings. Superintendent Andrew Sprang gave the school board an update last night. He said most of the drywall is completed in the 7-12 building. He added that crews are also installing windows and painting. The work should finish up in December.

The PreK-6 building is going through its last phases. This includes the creation of the final classrooms. Sprang said the work in this building should be completed this summer.