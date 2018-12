12/20/18 – 7:31 A.M.

Fostoria needs a new law director. Tim Hoover announced he was leaving his post at Tuesday’s council meeting. Hoover says he and his family are moving to a home outside of city limits. He’s served as law director since 2007.

Mayor Eric Keckler says he has started looking into the steps he needs to follow to legally hire Hoover’s replacement.

