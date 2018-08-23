Fostoria Man Sentenced In Arson Case
8/23/18 – 6:50 A.M.
A Fostoria man will spend nearly five years in prison for an arson conviction. 42-year-old Whittey Lee Marshall Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and other charges earlier this week. Marshall will also pay nearly $15,000 in restitution and register as an arson offender.
He could get out in six months for good behavior.
Marshall set a home at 132 Nichols Street in Fostoria on fire on May 16. Firefighters rescued three dogs from the home.
MORE: The Courier